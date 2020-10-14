India's Infosys Sept-quarter profit jumps on upbeat client demand

BENGALURU, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd INFY.NS, India's second-biggest software firm, on Wednesday reported a 20.6% rise in September-quarter profit, helped by growth in client demand for its new-age digital services such as cloud, data and analytics during the pandemic.

Infosys, based in the Indian tech hub of Bengaluru, said consolidated net profit climbed to 48.45 billion rupees ($661.35 million) from 40.19 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue rose to 245.70 billion rupees from 226.29 billion rupees in the quarter.

($1 = 73.2588 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma and Philip George in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

