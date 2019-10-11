US Markets

India's Infosys revises forecast on upbeat client demand

Contributors
Sankalp Phartiyal Reuters
Derek Francis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Infosys on Friday raised the low end of its revenue forecast for the current financial year on upbeat demand from Western clients.

Adds forecast, exec comment

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Infosys INFY.NSon Friday raised the low end of its revenue forecast for the current financial year on upbeat demand from Western clients.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company now expects revenue to grow between 9% and 10% on constant currency basis in the year to March 2020, compared with its previous guidance of between 8.5% and 10%.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 2.2 percent to 40.37 billion rupees ($568.11 million) in the second quarter ended September, while analysts on average had expected a profit of 40.16 billion rupees.

Revenue from operations rose 9.8%.

Infosys, like its rival Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS, hasgained prominence by giving Western clients low-cost solutions. It is betting big on digital services such as big data, machine learning and cloud computing.

"It's (digital) looking really robust," Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh told a news conference in Bengaluru.

Digital revenues comprised 38.3 percent of Infosys' overall sales in the quarter.

($1 = 71.0600 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal and Derek Francis; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((sankalp.phartiyal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular