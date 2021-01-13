INFY

India's Infosys reports nearly 17% rise in Q3 profit

Contributor
Anuron Kumar Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Vivek Prakash / Reuters

Infosys Ltd, India's second biggest software services firm by market value, on Wednesday reported a 16.6% rise in December-quarter profit, helped by large deal wins as demand for its digital services during the COVID-19 pandemic rose.

BENGALURU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd INFY.NS, India's second biggest software services firm by market value, on Wednesday reported a 16.6% rise in December-quarter profit, helped by large deal wins as demand for its digital services during the COVID-19 pandemic rose.

The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated net profit climbed to 51.97 billion rupees ($709.90 million) from 44.57 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 12.3% to 259.27 billion rupees.

($1 = 73.2070 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((sankalp.phartiyal@thomsonreuters.com; +91-11-49548064;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INFY

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters