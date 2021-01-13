India's Infosys reports nearly 17% rise in Q3 profit

BENGALURU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd INFY.NS, India's second biggest software services firm by market value, on Wednesday reported a 16.6% rise in December-quarter profit, helped by large deal wins as demand for its digital services during the COVID-19 pandemic rose.

The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated net profit climbed to 51.97 billion rupees ($709.90 million) from 44.57 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 12.3% to 259.27 billion rupees.

($1 = 73.2070 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in New Delhi; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((sankalp.phartiyal@thomsonreuters.com; +91-11-49548064;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.