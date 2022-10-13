India's Infosys reports 11% rise in Q2 profit, sets $1.13 bln share buyback

BENGALURU, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indian software services giant Infosys Ltd INFY.NS reported an 11% jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its digital services.

The country's second-largest IT services company by revenue also approved a share buyback worth 93 billion Indian rupees ($1.13 billion).

Infosys's consolidated net profit rose to 60.21 billion rupees ($731.19 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from 54.21 billion rupees in the year-ago period. ($1 = 82.3450 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru and Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.