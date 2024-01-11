News & Insights

India's Infosys Q3 profit misses view on weak demand, tightens FY rev forecast

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

January 11, 2024

By Haripriya Suresh for Reuters

By Haripriya Suresh

BENGALURU, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Infosys INFY.NS, India's No.2 IT services provider, tightened its full-year revenue forecast on Thursday after reporting a lower-than-expected quarterly profit estimates on sluggish demand from clients amid global economic uncertainty.

The $245-billion information technology (IT) sector, which had gained immensely from a pandemic-induced digital services boom, has been struggling in recent quarters as clients cut spending on non-essential projects amid inflationary pressures and recession fears.

Consolidated net profit fell 7.3% to 61.06 billion rupees ($735.55 million) in the seasonally weak third quarter from a year earlier. Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 61.67 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

Infosys revised its revenue growth forecast for a third consecutive quarter to 1.5%-2% on a constant currency basis for the full year from 1%-2.5% previously.

"As we get closer to full year, the visibility gives us a similar outcome compared to last quarter," Infosys Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said in a press conference.

Clients were not showing any change in behaviour while allocating budgets for IT projects, Parekh added.

"The troubles faced by India-based IT companies are not just transient but are reflective of deeper market and economic shifts," said Hansa Iyengar, senior principal analyst of London-based tech consulting firm Omdia.

Revenue in the third quarter edged up 1.3% to 388.21 billion rupees, topping the analysts' average estimate of 387.13 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

Operating margin was at 20.5%, down from last year's 21.5%, largely due to wage hikes and furloughs. Infosys, however, retained its operating margin forecast for the full year at 20%-22%.

Large deal signings for Infosys for the quarter were at $3.2 billion versus $3.3 billion a year earlier.

Meanwhile, larger rival Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NSreported a better-than-expected increase in third-quarter revenue, helped by the strong performance in the U.K.

($1 = 83.0130 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Haripriya Suresh, writing by Sethuraman NR; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

