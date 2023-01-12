India's Infosys Q3 profit beats estimates on strong deal momentum

Adds details

BENGALURU, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indian software services company Infosys INFY.NS reported quarterly profit that beat estimates on Thursday, and raised its annual revenue outlook, helped by a strong deal pipeline.

The Bengaluru-based company expects revenue growth of 16% to 16.5% for the financial year to March, from revenue growth of 15%-16% projected earlier.

Infosys saw its large deal signings rising to $3.3 billion, its strongest in the last eight quarters, up from $2.53 billion, year.

Gross addition of clients during the quarter rose to 134, from 111 a year ago.

"As reflected in the large deals momentum, we continue to gain market share as a trusted transformation and operational

partner," Salil Parekh, chief executive and managing director, Infosys said in a statement.

Infosys' profit beat was in contrast to that of larger rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd TCS.NS, whichmissed profit estimates and flagged challenges in Europe as clients tightened spending due to rough economic conditions.

Consolidated net profit at the country's No.2 IT services firm by revenue rose to 65.86 billion rupees ($808 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, from 58.09 billion rupees a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 65 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data. ($1 = 81.5250 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

