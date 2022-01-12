India's Infosys profit rises 12% as digital push boosts demand

BENGALURU, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's Infosys Ltd on Wednesday reported a near 12% rise in December-quarter profit, on strong demand for its software services from global businesses transforming their digital infrastructure.

The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated net profit climbed to 58.09 billion Indian rupees ($786.06 million), from 51.97 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations at the country's second biggest software services firm by revenue rose to 318.67 billion rupees.

($1 = 73.9000 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.