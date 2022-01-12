India's Infosys profit rises 12% as digital push boosts demand

India's Infosys Ltd on Wednesday reported a near 12% rise in December-quarter profit, on strong demand for its software services from global businesses transforming their digital infrastructure.

The Bengaluru-based company's consolidated net profit climbed to 58.09 billion Indian rupees ($786.06 million), from 51.97 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations at the country's second biggest software services firm by revenue rose to 318.67 billion rupees.

($1 = 73.9000 Indian rupees)

