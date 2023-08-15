News & Insights

India's Infosys, Liberty Global sign $1.64 bln deal to scale digital platforms

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

August 15, 2023 — 03:16 am EDT

Written by Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 15 (Reuters) - India's Infosys INFY.NS and Liberty Global LBTYA.O have signed an initial five-year agreement worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.64 billion) to evolve and scale the communications firm's digital entertainment and connectivity platforms, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

