India's Infosys, Liberty Global sign $1.64 bln deal to scale digital platforms

BENGALURU, Aug 15 (Reuters) - India's Infosys INFY.NS and Liberty Global LBTYA.O have signed an initial five-year agreement worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.64 billion) to evolve and scale the communications firm's digital entertainment and connectivity platforms, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.9153 euros)

