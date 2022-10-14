India's Infosys jumps on upbeat outlook, buyback plans

Shares of Indian IT major Infosys Ltd rose as much as 4.6% to a one-month high on Friday, after it raised revenue outlook and announced a $1.13 billion share buyback.

The Bengaluru-based firm now expects 15%-16% revenue growth in the fiscal year ending March, compared with 14%-16% earlier.

It reported a better-than-expected 11% rise in second quarter profit on strong margin expansion and outsourcing order wins.

The shares marked their sharpest intraday percentage gain since May 30.

