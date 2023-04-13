India's Infosys forecasts slower FY24 revenue growth of 4%-7%

April 13, 2023 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by Nishit Navin for Reuters

BENGALURU, April 13 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd INFY.NS on Thursday forecast slower revenue growth for the current fiscal year compared with analysts' expectations, amid a turmoil in the U.S. banking sector that has prompted clients to tighten spending.

India's second-largest IT services firm expects revenue growth of 4%-7% for the fiscal year ending March 2024. Analysts expected growth of 10.73% for the period, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The Bengaluru-based company sees FY24 operating margin in the range of 20% to 22%.

The conservative guidance comes on the back of ongoing upheaval in the U.S. banking system and an edgy macroeconomic environment.

Infosys won large deals worth $2.1 billion in the fourth quarter, down from $2.3 billion in the same period the previous year.

Infosys' consolidated net profit rose 7.77% to 61.28 billion rupees ($749.10 million) in the three months ended March 31, while revenue rose 16% to 374.41 billion rupees.

($1 = 81.8050 Indian rupees)

