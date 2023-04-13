India's Infosys forecasts slower FY24 revenue growth

BENGALURU, April 13 (Reuters) - Infosys Ltd INFY.NS on Thursday forecast slower revenue growth for the current fiscal year compared with analysts' expectations, amid a turmoil in the U.S. banking sector that has prompted clients to tighten spending.

India's second-largest IT services firm expects revenue growth of 4%-7% for the fiscal year ending March 2024. Analysts expected growth of 10.73% for the period, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net profit for the three months ended March 31, 2023 rose 7.77%, the company said.

