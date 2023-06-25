News & Insights

India's Infosys enters into strategic partnership with Danske Bank

June 25, 2023 — 11:32 pm EDT

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, June 26 (Reuters) - India's second-largest IT services firm Infosys INFY.NS on Monday said Danske Bank selected the co as a partner to accelerate digital transformation.

The deal is valued at $454 million for a period of 5 years with an option to renew for one additional year for a maximum of three times, Infosys said in a statement.

