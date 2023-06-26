News & Insights

India's Infosys enters into $454-mln deal with Danske Bank

Credit: REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

June 26, 2023 — 12:08 am EDT

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

Adds COO comment in para 3, detail about Danske Bank in para 4 and deal details in para 5

BENGALURU, June 26 (Reuters) - India's second-largest IT services firm Infosys INFY.NS said on Monday it was selected byDenmark-based Danske Bank as a partner to accelerate the lender's digital transformation.

The deal is valued at $454 million for five years with an option to renew for one additional year for a maximum of three times, Infosys said in a statement.

"This is backed by significant investments in digitalisation and technology, including plans to further develop our customer-facing digital solutions, and modernising our technology infrastructure to enable even better customer experiences and drive operational efficiency," said Frans Woelders, chief operating officer of Danske Bank, in a statement.

The lender provides banking services to individuals and businesses, as well as large corporations and institutions.

The partnership involves Infosys working with Danske to accelerate the bank's technological transformation. The IT giant will also acquire Danske Bank's IT centre in India, where more than 1,400 professionals are employed.

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.