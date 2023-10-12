India's Infosys cuts top-end of FY revenue outlook after Q2 profit miss

Adds details

BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Infosys INFY.NS on Thursday trimmed the upper-end of its annual revenue growth forecast after reporting quarterly profit slightly below estimates, hurt by an uncertain demand environment.

The Bengaluru-based company forecast full-year revenue growth at 1%-2.5% on a constant currency basis, compared to its prior view of 1%-3.5%.

India's IT services companies have kicked off the earnings season on a bleak note, with market leader Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS on Wednesday warning that client spending was still weak amid global economic uncertainties.

Businesses are cutting back spending on discretionary IT projects amid steep inflation that stoked interest rates higher.

Last month, leading global IT services provider Accenture ACN.Nforecast full-year earnings and first-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

