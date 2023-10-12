News & Insights

ACN

India's Infosys cuts top-end of FY revenue outlook after Q2 profit miss

Credit: REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

October 12, 2023 — 06:41 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR and Indranil Sarkar for Reuters ->

Adds details

BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Infosys INFY.NS on Thursday trimmed the upper-end of its annual revenue growth forecast after reporting quarterly profit slightly below estimates, hurt by an uncertain demand environment.

The Bengaluru-based company forecast full-year revenue growth at 1%-2.5% on a constant currency basis, compared to its prior view of 1%-3.5%.

India's IT services companies have kicked off the earnings season on a bleak note, with market leader Tata Consultancy Services TCS.NS on Wednesday warning that client spending was still weak amid global economic uncertainties.

Businesses are cutting back spending on discretionary IT projects amid steep inflation that stoked interest rates higher.

Last month, leading global IT services provider Accenture ACN.Nforecast full-year earnings and first-quarter revenue below Wall Street targets.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.