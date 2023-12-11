News & Insights

India's Infosys CFO Nilanjan Roy resigns, Sanghrajka to succeed

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

December 11, 2023 — 10:36 am EST

Written by Hritam Mukherjee and Haripriya Suresh for Reuters ->

Adds details from statement, background throughout

BENGALURU, Dec 11 (Reuters) - India's Infosys INFY.NSsaid on Monday Nilanjan Roy has resigned as its finance chief and would be succeeded by insider Jayesh Sanghrajka.

Roy, who joined Infosys from Bharti Airtel BRTI.NS and has been the IT services provider's chief financial officer since March 2019, decided to step down to pursue his "personal aspirations" outside of the company, it said in a statement.

Sanghrajka, whose appointment is effective April 1, 2024, has spent more than 18 years at the IT services provider in two stints and has been the deputy CFO of Infosys Group since 2015.

Infosys' American Depository Receipts (ADRs) fell as much as 3.2% to $17.33 apiece, reacting to the development.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee and Haripriya Suresh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Hritam.Mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; X: @MukherjeeHritam;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.