News & Insights

India's industrial output rose 4.2% y/y in April

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

June 12, 2023 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by Nikunj Ohri and Shivangi Acharya for Reuters ->

Adds other figures, paragraphs 3-6

NEW DELHI, June 12 (Reuters) - India's industrial output INIP=ECI rose 4.2% year-on-year in April, data from the Ministry of Statistics showed on Monday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an expansion of 1.8%. In March, output growth was revised to 1.7% from 1.1%.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 17% of the Indian economy, rose 4.9% year-on-year in April compared with a provisional 0.5% year-on-year growth reported in March.

Electricity generation during April fell 1.1% over the same period a year earlier, while mining activities increased 5.1%, the data showed.

In the month of March, electricity generation provisionally fell 1.6%, while mining activities provisionally increased 6.8%.

Consumer durables fell 3.5% year-on-year in April, after a decline of 8.4% in the previous month.

(Reporting by Nikunj Ohri and Shivangi Acharya; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

((nikunj.ohri@thomsonreuters.com; +91 90284 60730; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/nikunj_ohri))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.