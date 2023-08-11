News & Insights

India's industrial output rose 3.7% in June

August 11, 2023 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by Shivangi Acharya and Nikunj Ohri for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's industrial output INIP=ECI rose 3.7% year-on-year in June, data from the Ministry of Statistics showed on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an expansion of 5.0%. Industrial output for May was revised to 5.3% from 5.2%.

Manufacturing, which accounts for about 17% of the Indian economy, rose 3.1% year-on-year in June from a revised 5.8% year-on-year growth recorded in May.

Electricity generation during June rose 4.2% over the same period a year earlier, while mining activities increased 7.6%, the data showed.

In May, electricity generation fell 0.9%, and mining activities increased 6.4%.

