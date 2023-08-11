India's industrial output rose 3.7% in June

NEW DELHI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - India's industrial output INIP=ECI rose 3.7% year-on-year in June, data from the Ministry of Statistics showed on Friday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast an expansion of 5.0%.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya and Nikunj Ohri; editing by Christina Fincher)

