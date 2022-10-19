India's IndusInd Bank reports bigger-than-expected Q2 profit

Contributor
Chris Thomas Reuters
Published

Indian private lender IndusInd Bank reported a bigger-than-expected jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, lifted by strong loan growth and a drop in provisions for bad loans.

BENGALURU, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Indian private lender IndusInd Bank INBK.NS reported a bigger-than-expected jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, lifted by strong loan growth and a drop in provisions for bad loans.

The company's standalone profit, which excludes results of unit Bharat Financial Inclusion, jumped 60.5% to 17.87 billion Indian rupees ($215.2 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 17.42 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Provisions dropped 33% in the quarter, the Mumbai-based lender said in an exchange filing.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans –– a measure of asset quality –– eased to 2.11% at the end of September, from 2.35% at the end of June.

Earlier this month, IndusInd had said its quarterly net advances increased 18% year-over-year and 5% sequentially.

Indian lenders are expected to report strong numbers for the second quarter as lending picked up even amid a slew of central bank rate hikes. Last week, top private lender HDFC Bank HDBK.NS reported a 20% jump in profit.

($1 = 83.0380 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0487;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters