India's IndusInd Bank reports 22% jump in Q2 profit

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Indian private lender IndusInd Bank INBK.NS reported a 22.1% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by robust growth in loans and core lending income.

Net profit rose to 21.81 billion rupees ($262.00 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with 17.87 billion rupees a year earlier.

Net advances in the quarter jumped 21% year-on-year, the bank said in an update earlier this month, while deposits registered a rise of 14%.

Banks have also shored up their deposit base to keep up with healthy loan demand and tightened liquidity conditions.

IndusInd's net interest income - the difference between interest earned and paid - rose 18% to 50.77 billion rupees while provisions and contingencies, or funds set aside to cover loan losses were down 14.7% to 9.74 billion rupees.

($1 = 83.2440 Indian rupees)

