India's IndusInd Bank reports 22% jump in Q2 profit

Adds details throughout
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Indian private lender IndusInd Bank INBK.NS reported a 22.1% rise in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by robust growth in loans and core lending income.
Net profit rose to 21.81 billion rupees ($262.00 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30 compared with 17.87 billion rupees a year earlier.
Net advances in the quarter jumped 21% year-on-year, the bank said in an update earlier this month, while deposits registered a rise of 14%.
Banks have also shored up their deposit base to keep up with healthy loan demand and tightened liquidity conditions.
IndusInd's net interest income - the difference between interest earned and paid - rose 18% to 50.77 billion rupees while provisions and contingencies, or funds set aside to cover loan losses were down 14.7% to 9.74 billion rupees.
($1 = 83.2440 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Dimpal Gulwani in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)
((Dimpal.Gulwani@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.