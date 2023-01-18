India's IndusInd Bank posts bigger-than-expected Q3 profit jump

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

January 18, 2023 — 05:37 am EST

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Indian private lender IndusInd Bank INBK.NS reported a bigger-than-expected jump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, lifted by strong loan growth and a drop in provisions for bad loans.

The company's standalone profit, which excludes results of unit Bharat Financial Inclusion, jumped 68.7% to 19.59 billion rupees ($241 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 18.59 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Provisions dropped 35.6% in the quarter, the Mumbai-based lender said in an exchange filing.

Indian lenders are expected to report strong numbers for the October-December quarter as lending picked up even amid a slew of central bank interest rate hikes.

On Saturday, HDFC Bank HDBK.NS, India's biggest private lender, reported a 18.5% jump in profit on healthy loan growth.

Earlier this month, IndusInd had also reported that its quarterly net advances increased 19% year-over-year and 5% sequentially.

The company, on Wednesday, said its gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans — a measure of asset quality — eased slightly to 2.06% at the end of December, from 2.11% at the end of September. ($1 = 81.2900 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.