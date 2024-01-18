News & Insights

India's IndusInd Bank edges past Q3 profit estimates on loan growth

January 18, 2024 — 06:25 am EST

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

Adds details from paragraph 3

BENGALURU, Jan 18 (Reuters) - India's IndusInd Bank INBK.NS on Thursday reported a 17.3% jump in third-quarter profit, edging past estimates on the back of higher loan growth.

The bank reported a net profit of 22.98 billion Indian rupees ($276.5 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to analysts' expectations of 22.78 billion rupees as per LSEG data.

IndusInd's loan disbursements grew 20% year-on-year, while deposits rose 13%.

Its net interest margin - the difference between interest obtained on loans and interest paid on deposits expressed as percentage - edged up to 4.29% from 4.27% a year ago, and was unchanged from the previous quarter.

While Indian lenders have been reporting double-digit loan growth consistently over the past few months, the cost of deposits has risen, pressuring margins.

HDFC Bank HDBK.NS, India's top private bank, reported weak margins for a second consecutive quarter on Tuesday.

IndusInd's net interest income - the difference between interest earned and paid - rose to 52.96 billion rupees from 44.95 billion rupees a year ago.

Interest earned rose 22.3%, while provisions and contingencies, or funds set aside to cover loan losses, declined 12.3% to 9.34 billion rupees.

($1 = 83.1090 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.