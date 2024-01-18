India's IndusInd Bank edges past Q3 profit estimates on loan growth

Adds details from paragraph 3

BENGALURU, Jan 18 (Reuters) - India's IndusInd Bank INBK.NS on Thursday reported a 17.3% jump in third-quarter profit, edging past estimates on the back of higher loan growth.

The bank reported a net profit of 22.98 billion Indian rupees ($276.5 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to analysts' expectations of 22.78 billion rupees as per LSEG data.

IndusInd's loan disbursements grew 20% year-on-year, while deposits rose 13%.

Its net interest margin - the difference between interest obtained on loans and interest paid on deposits expressed as percentage - edged up to 4.29% from 4.27% a year ago, and was unchanged from the previous quarter.

While Indian lenders have been reporting double-digit loan growth consistently over the past few months, the cost of deposits has risen, pressuring margins.

HDFC Bank HDBK.NS, India's top private bank, reported weak margins for a second consecutive quarter on Tuesday.

IndusInd's net interest income - the difference between interest earned and paid - rose to 52.96 billion rupees from 44.95 billion rupees a year ago.

Interest earned rose 22.3%, while provisions and contingencies, or funds set aside to cover loan losses, declined 12.3% to 9.34 billion rupees.

($1 = 83.1090 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.