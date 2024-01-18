India's IndusInd Bank beats Q3 profit expectations

BENGALURU, Jan 18 (Reuters) - India's IndusInd Bank INBK.NS beat third-quarter profit expectations on Thursday, helped by strong loan growth.

The bank reported a net profit of 22.98 billion Indian rupees ($276.5 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up 17.3% rise from a year ago.

Analysts had expected a profit of 22.78 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

($1 = 83.1090 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

