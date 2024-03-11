India's IndiGo's co-founder Gangwal sells 5.8% stake in airline via bulk deals

BENGALURU, March 11 (Reuters) - Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of Indian carrier IndiGo, has sold a 5.8% stake in operator Interglobe Aviation INGL.NS via bulk deals on Monday, stock exchange data showed.

Morgan Stanley bought 2.1 million shares in Indigo at 3,015.10 rupees.

