News & Insights

Commodities

India's IndiGo's co-founder Gangwal sells 5.8% stake in airline via bulk deals

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

March 11, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by Navamya Ganesh Acharya for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, March 11 (Reuters) - Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder of Indian carrier IndiGo, has sold a 5.8% stake in operator Interglobe Aviation INGL.NS via bulk deals on Monday, stock exchange data showed.

Morgan Stanley bought 2.1 million shares in Indigo at 3,015.10 rupees.

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Navamya.GaneshAcharya@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8805175330 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.