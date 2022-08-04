India's IndiGo to add a third disembarkation ramp to improve turnaround times

NEW DELHI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's biggest airline IndiGo said on Thursday it would add a third ramp for passengers disembarking from its planes, in an attempt to improve turnaround times.

The addition would apply to 70% of its operations and will begin with Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, IndiGo's Executive Vice President Sanjeev Ramdas told reporters on Thursday.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

