Commodities

India's IndiGo to add a third disembarkation ramp to improve turnaround times

Contributor
Aditi Shah Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

India's biggest airline IndiGo said on Thursday it would add a third ramp for passengers disembarking from its planes, in an attempt to improve turnaround times.

NEW DELHI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - India's biggest airline IndiGo said on Thursday it would add a third ramp for passengers disembarking from its planes, in an attempt to improve turnaround times.

The addition would apply to 70% of its operations and will begin with Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, IndiGo's Executive Vice President Sanjeev Ramdas told reporters on Thursday.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah in New Delhi; Writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular