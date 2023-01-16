Companies
India's IndiGo sees 'huge pent up demand' for domestic travel

Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

DUBLIN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation's INGL.NS IndiGo airline sees "huge pent up demand" for domestic travel in India and increasing interest in flying abroad, its finance chief said on Monday.

"Overall we are seeing huge pent up demand coming in because, post-COVID, everybody wants to travel. It's not just domestic traffic within India, which is huge; we are also seeing a lot of demand from people wanting to go abroad," Riyaz Peermohamed told the annual Airline Economics conference in Dublin.

