India's IndiGo says Q3 profit soars eleven-fold as air travel takes off

February 03, 2023 — 06:05 am EST

Written by Nallur Sethuraman for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS, the operator of India's top airline IndiGo, on Friday reported an eleven-fold jump in quarterly profit, led by a pick up in demand for air travel.

The airline has been contending with surging fuel costs and currency volatility that hit profit for the past three quarters.

However, a sharp recovery in demand for air travel to near pre-COVID levels in the domestic and international markets more than offset the fuel expenses.

IndiGo projects capacity in available seat per kilometre this quarter to expand to 45% from a year earlier.

Yields, a metric for profitability, rose 21.9% to 5.38 rupees per kilometre from a year earlier, while the carrier's load factor, or the passenger carrying capacity being utilized, improved 5.4 percentage points to 85.1%.

"Third quarter performance was strong both operationally and financially in the backdrop of robust demand for air travel," Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers said in a statement.

The company's profit came in at 14.18 billion rupees ($173.22 million) in the quarter that ended Dec. 31, from 1.28 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations surged about 61% to 149.33 billion rupees.

($1 = 81.8630 Indian rupees)

