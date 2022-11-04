India's IndiGo posts bigger loss on weaker rupee, soaring fuel costs

Adds details

BENGALURU, Nov 4 (Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS, the operator of India's top airline IndiGo, on Friday posted a bigger second-quarter loss due to foreign exchange losses and higher fuel prices.

Fuel costs more than tripled during the quarter from a year ago period, while foreign exchange losses due to a weaker rupee stood at 12.02 billion rupees for the quarter, the company said.

InterGlobe expects a jump of about 25% in capacity in available seat per kilometre in the current quarter over the same period a year earlier.

Yields, a metric for profitability, rose 21% to 5.07 rupees per kilometre from a year earlier, while the carrier's load factor, or the passenger carrying capacity being utilized, increased to 79.2% from 71.1%.

"We witnessed relatively good yields with strong demand across the network. However, fuel prices and exchange rates have adversely impacted our financial performance," Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers said in a statement.

The company's loss widened to 15.85 billion Indian rupees ($192.60 million) in the July-September quarter, from 14.40 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations more than doubled to 124.98 billion rupees from 56.08 billion rupees year ago.

The company had said in August that high fuel costs and seasonal factors will challenge profitability in the second quarter, although a pick up in holiday-season travel could put it on the path to profit for the last quarter of the calendar year.

($1 = 82.2930 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Vinay Dwivedi)

