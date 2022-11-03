India's Indigo Paints Q2 profit more than doubles

November 03, 2022 — 05:09 am EDT

Written by Yagnoseni Das for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - India's Indigo Paints INDG.NS on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit that more than doubled, as price hikes helped offset increasing costs of raw materials.

Net profit jumped 173.8% to 370.9 million Indian rupees ($4.47 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, from 135.5 million rupees a year earlier, the Pune-based company said in an exchange filing.

Larger rivals Asian Paints ASPN.NS and Kansai Nerolac Paints KANE.NS have missed profit expectations for the latest reported quarter due to a longer-than-usual rainy season, while their margins took a hit from higher commodity prices.

The company "clocked a strong growth in revenue with a sharp uptick in profit metrics despite the extended monsoon season" the Sequoia Capital-backed paint maker said in a statement.

Cost of raw materials climbed 20.3% to 1.46 billion rupees in the quarter, pushing total expenses up 20.4%.

Revenue from operations rose 23.7% to 2.43 billion rupees.

Shares of Indigo Paints have lost around half their value since listing in February last year, vastly underperforming peers during the same period.

($1 = 82.9050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Yagnoseni.Das@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter