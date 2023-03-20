India's IndiGo not happy with pressure from aircraft shortage - CEO

NEW DELHI, March 20 (Reuters) - India's top airline IndiGo INGL.NS remains confident about its growth, but the pressure due to shortage of aircraft supply after a revival in demand for air travel "is not something we are happy with", Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Tim Hepher, writing by Tanvi Mehta; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.