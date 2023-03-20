Companies

India's IndiGo not happy with pressure from aircraft shortage - CEO

March 20, 2023 — 05:11 am EDT

Written by Aditi Shah and Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, March 20 (Reuters) - India's top airline IndiGo INGL.NS remains confident about its growth, but the pressure due to shortage of aircraft supply after a revival in demand for air travel "is not something we are happy with", Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah and Tim Hepher, writing by Tanvi Mehta; editing by Eileen Soreng)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CompaniesCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.