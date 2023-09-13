News & Insights

Commodities
RTX

India's IndiGo gets regulatory nod to wet-lease 11 A320 aircraft - CNBC-TV18

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

September 13, 2023 — 09:31 am EDT

Written by Ashish Chandra for Reuters ->

Adds background throughout, Q1 performance in paragraph 7

BENGALURU, Sept 13 (Reuters) - IndiGo operator Interglobe Aviation INGL.NS has been allowed to wet-lease 11 A320 aircraft, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

This comes amid IndiGo grounding nearly 40 planes due to a Pratt & Whitney engine issue, the report said.

Pratt's owner RTX RTX.N had on Monday said it would have to pull a total of 600 to 700 engines off their Airbus A320neo jets for lengthy quality inspections between 2023 and 2026.

IndiGo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

RTX had in July said a rare powder metal defect could lead to the cracking of some engine components and called for accelerated inspections affecting 200 engines by mid-September.

Last month, IndiGo said it was assessing the impact on its fleet due to troubled Pratt & Whitney engines and it expects a fall in yield due to seasonal weakness in the second quarter.

India's biggest airline by market share posted a profit of 30.87 billion Indian rupees ($372.02 million) for the quarter ended June 30 on strong demand for air travel and a fall in jet fuel prices, compared with a loss of 10.65 billion rupees a year ago.

($1 = 82.9796 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru)

((ashish.chandra@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7982114624;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesCompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RTX
AIR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.