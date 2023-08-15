India's Indigo down on report co-founder's family to sell stake of up to $450 mln

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Interglobe Aviation INGL.NS dropped 3.2% in early trade on Wednesday, a day after a report said the family of IndiGo's co-founder Rakesh Gangwal would sell shares worth up to $450 million via a block deal.

IndiGo did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

