News & Insights

Commodities

India's Indigo down on report co-founder's family to sell stake of up to $450 mln

Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

August 15, 2023 — 11:48 pm EDT

Written by Ashna Teresa Britto for Reuters ->

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Shares of Interglobe Aviation INGL.NS dropped 3.2% in early trade on Wednesday, a day after a report said the family of IndiGo's co-founder Rakesh Gangwal would sell shares worth up to $450 million via a block deal.

IndiGo did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((AshnaTeresa.Britto@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.