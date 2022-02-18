India's IndiGo co-founder resigns from board, to cut down stake
BENGALURU, Feb 18 (Reuters) - One of the co-founders of Indian airline IndiGo, Rakesh Gangwal, has resigned from the board, its parent company Interglobe Aviation INGL.NSsaid in an exchange filing on Friday.
Gangwal, a non-executive, non-independent director intends to slowly cut his stake in the company over the next five years, the filing said.
