Adds backgroundon recent BBC documentary

NEW DELHI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's income tax department conducted searches at the BBC's New Delhi and Mumbai offices on Tuesday, two sources told Reuters.

The income tax department and the BBC did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

The move comes weeks after the government blocked the sharing of clips of a BBC documentary that questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during deadly riots in 2002 in the western state of Gujarat.

(Reporting by Rupam Jain and Mohi Narayan; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kim Coghill)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; https://twitter.com/krishnadas56 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.