India's income tax department conducts searches at BBC offices - sources

Credit: REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

February 14, 2023 — 02:21 am EST

Written by Rupam Jain and Mohi Narayan for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - India's income tax department conducted searches at the BBC's New Delhi and Mumbai offices on Tuesday, two sources told Reuters.

The income tax department and the BBC did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

The move comes weeks after the government blocked the sharing of clips of a BBC documentary that questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during deadly riots in 2002 in the western state of Gujarat.

