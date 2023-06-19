News & Insights

India's IIFL Securities down after 2 year ban on new stockbroking clients

June 19, 2023 — 11:51 pm EDT

Written by Biplob Kumar Das for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, June 20 (Reuters) - Shares of India's IIFL Securities IIFS.NSfell over 19% on Tuesday, a day after the country's markets regulator barred the company's stockbroking unit from taking on any new client for two years in a case related to alleged misuse of client funds in 2013-14.

Reuters
