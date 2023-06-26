India's ICICI Securities surges on delisting proposal

Adds background in paragraphs 3 and 4, stock movement in paragraphs 2 and 5

BENGALURU, June 26 (Reuters) - Shares of India's ICICI Securities Ltd ICCI.NS rose as much as 14.9% on Monday after parent company ICICI Bank Ltd ICBK.NSsaid it will consider a proposal to delist shares of the brokerage unit.

Shares of the Mumbai-based brokerage hit their highest since April 2022 in early trade, and are currently up about 12.8% at 635 rupees.

The board of directors of both companies have scheduled meetings on June 29 to consider the proposal, an exchange filing said.

While the companies did not mention any amount considered for the proposal, CNBC-TV18 reported, citing sources, that the delisting might see a share-swap deal instead of a cash payout.

ICICI Bank currently holds a 74.83% stake in ICICI Securities, which made its market debut in 2018. The company's stock has risen about 37% since.

