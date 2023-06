BENGALURU, June 26 (Reuters) - Shares of India's ICICI Securities Ltd ICCI.NS rose 14.9% on Monday after parent company ICICI Bank Ltd ICBK.NSsaid it will consider a proposal to delist shares of the brokerage unit on June 29.

(Reporting by Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Biplobkumar.das@thomsonreuters.com; 9101861583;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.