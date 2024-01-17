India's ICICI Prudential sinks 10% as new business margins slide

BENGALURU, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Shares of India's ICICI Prudential Life Insurance ICIR.NS fell 10% on Thursday as weak demand led to a sharp fall in its new business margins.

The life insurer, which reported third-quarter results the previous day, said its expected profit margin from new policies declined to 26.7% for the nine months to Dec. 31 from 32% a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.