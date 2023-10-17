News & Insights

India's ICICI Prudential posts 22% Q2 profit rise on higher premium collections

Credit: REUTERS/© Shailesh Andrade / Reuters

October 17, 2023 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by Kashish Tandon and Ashish Chandra for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Oct 17 (Reuters) - India's ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company ICIR.NS on Tuesday reported a 22.4% rise in its second-quarter profit, driven by higher premium collections.

The ICICI Bank-backed insurer's profit after tax rose to 2.44 billion rupees ($29.31 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 1.99 billion rupees a year earlier.

ICICI Prudential said its net premium income rose nearly 5% in the September quarter, despite the government withdrawing tax incentives on high-value life insurance starting this fiscal year.

Solvency ratio, the measure of an insurer's ability to meet its long-term debt obligations, stood at 199.4% at Sept. 30 against the regulatory minimum requirement of 150%, the company said.

Shares of ICICI Prudential closed 0.5% up ahead of the results. They had fallen 1% during the September quarter.

Rival HDFC Life Insurance Company HDFL.NS on Friday also posted a nearly 16% rise in its second quarter profit on higher premium income.

($1 = 83.2467 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon and Ashish Chandra in Bengaluru)

((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.