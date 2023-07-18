News & Insights

India's ICICI Lombard posts 12% rise in Q1 profit on higher investment income

Credit: REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

July 18, 2023 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by Kashish Tandon for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, July 18 (Reuters) - India's ICICI Lombard General Insurance Ltd ICIL.NS reported a nearly 12% rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, led by growth in investment income and premium earned.

The ICICI Bank ICBK.NS-backed insurer said its profit after tax stood at 3.90 billion rupees ($47.5 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 3.49 billion rupees a year earlier.

Income from investments jumped nearly 27% to 6.22 billion rupees, helped by an increase in the market value of securities and higher profits on the sale of investments.

Net premium earned rose 12% to 38.87 billion rupees.

Net premium income from the motor business, which accounted for more than half of the total premium collected, climbed 3.3% to 21.03 billion rupees after sales of vehicles picked up.

Shares of ICICI Lombard closed nearly 1% lower ahead of results.

($1 = 82.0374 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Kashish Tandon; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Kashish.Tandon@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.