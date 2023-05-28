India's ICICI Lombard jumps after ICICI Bank okays raising stake size

BENGALURU, May 29 (Reuters) - Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance ICIL.NS rose as much as 10% on Monday, a day after ICICI Bank ICBK.NS board approved raising its stake in the general insurance arm by 4% in multiple tranches.

ICICI Bank holds 48.02% stake in the general insurance arm and it plans to acquire atleast 2.5% of the 4% before September 9, 2024, the company said in an exchange filing on May 28

(Reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

