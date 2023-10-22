News & Insights

India's ICICI Bank shares climb on record September-quarter profit

October 22, 2023 — 11:49 pm EDT

BENGALURU, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Shares of India's second-largest private lender ICICI Bank ICBK.NS rose 1% on Monday, after the bank posted a record-high quarterly profit.

Standalone net profit rose 35.8% to a record 102.61 billion rupees ($1.23 billion) in the second quarter from a year earlier, while analysts expected a profit of 96.26 billion rupees, according to LSEG data.

($1 = 83.1800 Indian rupees)

