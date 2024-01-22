News & Insights

India's ICICI Bank rises as Q3 profit tops estimates

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

January 22, 2024 — 10:48 pm EST

Written by Nishit Navin for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Share of India's ICICI Bank ICBK.NS were up around 3% on Tuesday after the country's second-biggest private lender reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit, helped by robust loan growth.

The lender reported a record high standalone net profit of 102.72 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to analysts' expectations of 100.25 billion rupees, as per LSEG data.

($1 = 83.0920 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nishit Navin in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

