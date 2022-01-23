India's ICICI Bank rises after quarterly profit beat

Shares of ICICI Bank, India's second-largest private-sector lender, rose as much as 1.5% on Monday, after the bank beat quarterly profit expectations on the back of strong loan growth and lower bad loan provisions.

Net profit jumped 25.4% to 61.94 billion rupees ($832.72 million) in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, the bank said on Saturday. Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 60.52 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

ICICI shares climbed 1.5% to 816.7 rupees, before paring gains to trade up 0.3%, as of 0410 GMT, in a weak broader market .NSEI.

($1 = 74.3827 Indian rupees)

