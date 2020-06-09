India's HPCL delays $3 bln Vizag refinery expansion - source

NEW DELHI, June 10 (Reuters) - India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp HPCL.NS has pushed back the completion of a billion-dollar expansion at southeastern Vizag refinery to at least October-November due to a labour shortage and monsoon rains, a company source said.

The state-run refiner had planned to complete the 209.28 billion rupee ($2.77 billion) expansion in July that will nearly double the capacity of the coastal plant to 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) from 166,000 bpd.

