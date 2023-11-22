India's Honasa Consumer surges as Q2 profit nearly doubles

BENGALURU, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Honasa Consumer HONA.NS rose as much as 9.9% on Thursday, a day after the parent of beauty-and-personal care products maker Mamaearth reported a quarterly profit surge.

Honasa's profit for the quarter ending Sept.30 nearly doubled to 294.4 million rupees ($3.54 million) from a year ago.

($1 = 83.2440 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru)

