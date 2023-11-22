News & Insights

India's Honasa Consumer surges 20% as Q2 profit nearly doubles

November 22, 2023 — 11:39 pm EST

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

Adds analyst quote, details, context

BENGALURU, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Shares of Honasa Consumer HONA.NS jumped 20% on Thursday, a day after the parent of beauty-and-personal care products maker Mamaearth reported a quarterly profit surge.

Honasa's shares hit the upper circuit at 423.75 rupees, as of 10:02 a.m. IST.

Honasa's profit for the quarter ending Sept.30 nearly doubled to 294.4 million rupees ($3.54 million) from a year ago, led by strong volume growth and higher margins.

Core profit margins rose to 8.1% from 6.4% a year ago, while sales volumes jumped 21%.

"Honasa Consumer has been a notable outlier among digital-first beauty and personal care brands in India, expect sector-leading revenue growth with improving profitability," Jefferies analysts said in a note, retaining their "buy" rating.

About 9 million shares changed hands in early trade compared with average of 6.2 million shares so far this month.

Earlier this month, Honasa's $204.3 million IPO was oversubscribed 7.6 times and the stock has jumped over 24% since listing on Nov. 7.

($1 = 83.2440 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 9945291420); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.