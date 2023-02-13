India's HMEL seeks March-April naphtha supply

By Mohi Narayan

NEW DELHI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - India's HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) closed a rare tender last week seeking naphtha for March-April delivery, four market sources told Reuters on Monday.

The company sought the supply of 18,000-35,000 tonnes of naphtha in a tender that closed on Feb. 10, they said. The tender comes ahead of the start of a naphtha cracker at HMEL's Bathinda refinery in northern India.

HMEL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The cracker at the 230,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery will have an annual ethylene production capacity of 1.2 million tonnes.

It is in the last phase of completion and will come online this year, said two company officials with knowledge of the matter but who are not authorised to speak to media.

HMEL, a joint venture between state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd HPCL.NS and Mittal Energy Investments, will also start up a bio-ethanol plant at the Bathinda refinery this year as part of measures to reduce its carbon emissions.

(Reporting by Mohi Narayan; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

