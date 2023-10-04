India's Hindustan Zinc to use LNG-fuelled trucks of GreenLine

News & Insights

NEW DELHI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - India's Hindustan Zinc Ltd HZNC.NS will use the liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered fleet of GreenLine Mobility Solution in its supply chain and transportation operations to cut its carbon footprint, according to a statement by GreenLine.

Companies in India, the world's third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, are investing billions of dollars to help the nation reach its target of net-zero emissions by 2070.

Hindustan Zinc has itself set an earlier target of becoming a net-zero carbon emitter by 2050.

GreenLine, promoted by Essar Group, said it would invest 2 billion rupees to deploy LNG-powered trucks for Hindustan Zinc's road logistics.

"By introducing LNG vehicles, we are not just showcasing our commitment towards decarbonising Indian mining but also paving the way for a transport revolution," said Arun Misra, chief executive of Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company.

