India's Hindustan Zinc to appoint advisors for review of structure

BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hindustan Zinc HZNC.NS on Friday said it will appoint external advisors to review its corporate structure for "unlocking potential value" in the Indian company.

The company plans to create separate entities for its zinc, lead, silver, and recycling businesses, it said in a filing to the exchanges.

(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

