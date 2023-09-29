News & Insights

India's Hindustan Zinc to appoint advisors for review of structure

September 29, 2023 — 03:47 am EDT

Written by Sethuraman NR for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hindustan Zinc HZNC.NS on Friday said it will appoint external advisors to review its corporate structure for "unlocking potential value" in the Indian company.

The company plans to create separate entities for its zinc, lead, silver, and recycling businesses, it said in a filing to the exchanges.

